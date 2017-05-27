'Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court' News: Release Date for PC on June 19

Fans of "Darkest Dungeon" have been waiting a long time to hear anything about the first expansion titled "The Crimson Court." First released early last year, the dungeon crawling game has been popular for PC gamers and console users. After months of waiting, a release date has been set for "Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court."

Red Hook Studios Promotional picture of the game "Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court."

According to the indie game developer Red Hook Studios, "Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court" is set to be released for PC users on June 19 and will cost $9.99. Although there's still no confirmed date for its release to PlayStation 4 users, Red Hook is targeting a release for the following month.

"At Red Hook, we're working around the clock on the exciting new content and features that will be coming to Hamlet next month. Drawing hands are sore, spreadsheets are bursting with data, and eyes are blurry, but our own excitement is pushing us ever forward!" said Red Hook in their latest update about "Darkest Dungeons: The Crimson Court."

Gamers can expect a lot of features that will have them at the edge of their seats and gripping on their controllers. For one, there will be a new hero class. There will also be a new wandering boss, a dungeon region, new foes, four courtyard bosses and massive maps. Furthermore, there will be bonuses and a lot of other features that were built based on the feedback from the fans.

According to iDigitalTimes, the best prediction of release for PlayStation 4 users is four to six weeks from when "Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court" will touch down on PC. By the end of July, PlayStation 4 users will get to enjoy the game on their consoles.

"Darkest Dungeon" is popular for its features that allow for real-time movement and turn-based combat as well as the infamous stress levels of the heroes of the game. This means that as they progress through levels and areas, the stress level of a hero can affect their performance, no matter how much the gamer reacts to the surroundings.