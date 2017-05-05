'Darksiders 3' Release Date News: Amazon Says Game Will be Released in 2018

Players got their first look of Fury, the mage with her bladed whip, in the much-anticipated third chapter in the "Darksiders" franchise.

Facebook/Darksiders"Darkinsiders 3" is rumored to debut in 2018.

THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games have recently announced that they have been working on "Darksiders 3" and that it will be released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The hack and slash video game is being developed by former Vigil Games employees who were behind the first two "Darksiders" installments and are now working under Gunfire Games.

The trailer, according to IGN, features the game's protagonist, Fury. She is a female mage and a member of the Four Horsemen. The game is reportedly set at the same era as the "Darksiders 2," where Fury will track down the physical manifestations of the Seven Deadly Sins and destroy them.

Meanwhile, more details were leaked about "Darksiders 3" when Amazon released the full game description as well as gameplay details on its website. According to Polygon, some screenshots include Fury standing in post-apocalyptic environments, holding her bladed whip. Fury's goal is to restore the balance on Earth and defeat the Seven Deadly Sins along with their servants - creatures and beings that roam the land and spread evil.

"Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed - to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth," the game's description reads.

Based on the Amazon listing, "Darksiders 3" will likely be released in the market by December 2018. Fans of the series are curious to try out the game, as it is quite different from the first two installments, which focused on two members of the Four Horsemen, War and Death. Den of Geek reports that "Darksiders" and Darksiders 2" are generally well received, but still needs improvement.