Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence Dating News: Director Doesn't Understand Actress' Love of Reality Shows

Director Darren Aronofsky has one thing that he can't understand about girlfriend Jennifer Lawrence: How she finds reality shows comforting.

While filming for "Mother!" which Aronofsky is directing, the lead actress found herself too carried away with a scene and hyperventilated to the point that she dislocated one of her ribs.

To calm Lawrence down and get her back on her feet, the crew built a "Kardashian tent" where the actress could take a break from the heaviness of the film and cheer up from talking with her friends from reality TV.

"It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' playing on a loop — and gumballs. My happy place," Lawrence shared in an interview with Vogue for the September issue.

But Aronofsky claimed that he had nothing to do with Lawrence's refuge on set.

"I was like, 'What are you talking about, 'the Kardashians?'" the director chimed in.

Although it was one thing that the two didn't agree on, it doesn't seem to be a big deal since Lawrence easily laughed it off when she said that Aronofsky finds her guilty pleasure "so vastly disappointing."

Based on Lawrence's statements, the couple is doing great. The actress also talked about how amazing she finds Aronofsky after seeing "Mother!"

"When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is. For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human," Lawrence said, also noting that Aronofsky is a great father to his son with Rachel Weisz.

Lawrence added that Aronofsky has a great sense of purpose.

"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," the actress said.

The film "Mother!" which the couple collaborated on will premiere in theaters this Sept. 15. Aronofsky has released a teaser where Michelle Pfeiffer's character pressures Grace (Lawrence) to have a baby, which has intrigued fans on what happens in the film.