'Dauntless' News, Updates: New Monsters, More Challenges and 100 Hours of Pure Adventure

Unexpectedly turning out as a huge success during its first introduction earlier this year, "Dauntless" is a much-anticipated indie game that's been in development for a little over two years. Considering the efforts given by developer Phoenix Labs into making this game, "Dauntless" is facing heightened expectations and standards from gamers who have been waiting for the release since it was first announced during The Game Awards in 2016.

Phoenix Labs Promotional picture for the game "Dauntless."

Frequently compared to "Monster Hunter," "Dauntless" features a co-op driven game that lets gamers choose between four characters armed with different weapons and impressive skill sets. According to Phoenix Labs co-president Jesse Houston, as reported by iDigitalTimes, "Dauntless" won't have a specific class system. Instead, the gear acquired will equate to increased strength, which, in turn, will let gamers fight more monsters.

The recent release of the trailer only served to hype up the fans eagerly waiting for its release. The graphics look flawless and the storyline doesn't hurt anyone either. Perhaps the best-selling point of "Dauntless" is the fact that the monsters that gamers will encounter will each have new challenges. Phoenix Labs is still continuing their efforts to make "Dauntless" worth the wait but if the teasers are anything to go by, fans are in for 100 to 150 hours of wonderful gameplay.

The similarities between "Dauntless" and "Monster Hunter" are recognizable but the community is hoping that Phoenix Labs will be able to deliver on its promise to bring something new and unexpected to the much-anticipated game. The trailer also featured a new class of weapons called the "Chain Blades." Much like the other known weapons of "Dauntless," it gives players a chance to use a short-range or a long-range attack while ultimately keeping their character safe.

There is still no official release date for "Dauntless" but it is expected to arrive to PC users this year.