'Dauntless' Release Date, Trailer News: Teaser Showcases New Behemoth, Weapon

Phoenix Labs recently released a new trailer for its upcoming free-to-play action role-playing video game, "Dauntless," which is set to debut in the latter part of 2017.

Facebook/PlayDauntlessPhoenix Labs has released a new trailer for "Dauntless."

As seen on Gameranx, "Dauntless" is an online co-op action RPG where players will function as Slayers, an elite band of warriors taking on a science-fantasy world where vicious monsters called Behemoths roam. It will be released for Microsoft Windows this year, and fans are already loving its fast-paced gameplay.

The most recent trailer showed off a new Behemoth and weapon, as well as its combat style. The Slayers were shown attacking monsters until the latter were left sprawled, dead, on the ground.

According to Comicbook, the fun in the game lies in guessing what unique abilities each Behemoth has. Players will enjoy working out a strategy to take down the ferocious monsters without losing their lives in the process. These Behemoths have their own levels of aggression and attacks, making them very unpredictable. Teamwork is definitely needed to progress to the next stage. Gears are imperative in each mission. The best way to get upgraded ones is reportedly to slay as many creatures as one can.

The gameplay of "Dauntless" is said to be pretty much like that of "Monster Hunter." It is one giant loop of hunting and killing Behemoths, gathering hides and parts, delivering the spoils to a chosen blacksmith and getting him to create a new set of weapons and armor from the loot. The pattern will repeat, only this time, players need to kill bigger and more dangerous monsters to get an even better set of arsenal. Although the game is distinctly repetitive, Comicbook reports that it is anything but boring.

"You'd think the pattern would eventually wear out avid fans, but it never does. The thrill of new loot, new beasts, and new adventures with friends is always more than enough to keep us coming back, and we're looking forward to Dauntless offering the same types of thrills," the review stated.