David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper On Lips, Receives Outrageous Instagram Backlash

For some reason, debates about the boundaries on parenting are still all over social media after David Beckham kissed his five-year-old daughter Harper on the lips. Recently, the former professional footballer broke his silence and defended the act.

REUTERS/Toby Melville David Beckham and wife, Victoria

In a recent discussion on Facebook Live, Beckham shared how affectionate he is toward his kids, as he was raised the same way. His speaking out comes from the recent backlash he received for sharing a photo of him and his daughter kissing on a beach last month. A number of his followers were not too pleased about it, labelling it "inappropriate."

"We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them," he told the Facebook Live viewers.

During the Facebook Live discussion, he clarified that he kisses all his kids on the lips, except for the 18-year-old Brooklyn. According to him, a kiss on the lips may not be possible for his eldest son since he most likely would find that strange now that he is grown up. Nevertheless, the football star and his wife Victoria, do as much as they can to show their affection toward their children.

Last year, Victoria also shared a photo of her kissing Harper on her birthday, and Instagram users were not too fond of it as well.

Opinions on the issue vary, and that includes psychologists' views on the matter.

Child and educational psychologist Dr. Charlotte Reznick says "If you start kissing your kids on the lips, when do you stop? It gets very confusing."

But child psychologist Dr. Fiona Martin says otherwise. According to her, the act is beautiful as it promotes emotional connectivity. Unlike Reznick, Martin does not find it inappropriate for a parent to kiss their child on the lips.

