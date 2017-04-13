Watch Dr David Dao News Conference Live Stream Online (Video): Lawyer for Asian Man Removed From United Flight Gives Press Conference

UPDATE Thursday April 13: Dr David Dao's attorneys and daughter have held a news conference in the follow up to the scandal of him being forceably removed from a United Airlines flight.

In the press conference it was made clear that a lawsuit will be coming, and also it was revealed that Dr Dao also suffered a broken nose, a concussion, and lost two of his front teeth. He was in hospital until Wednesday evening and has been discharged home where he continues to recover from his injuries and ordeal.

A live stream video of the press conference can be seen below:

A 69-year-old Asian physician has been forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight, and the airline is now in a public relations nightmare. The passenger, identified as David Dao, has also been the subject of public scrutiny, including his earlier career, which includes, among other things, earning $234,000 from professional poker.

(Photo: Reuters/Jayse D. Anspach) A video screengrab shows passenger David Dao being dragged off a United Airlines flight at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in this video filmed by @JayseDavid, April 9, 2017.

The man, who was dragged off United Airlines flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville has been identified as David Dao, an Elizabethtown, Kentucky, physician.

Media and news outlets has been quick to reveal more details about the 69-year-old doctor, including the checkered history of his medical practice. David Dao also attracted attention for being, among other things, an accomplished professional poker player, according to Larry Brown Sports. According to records that are available at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) website, David Dao is a long-time player in the span of his poker career, having played from 2006 to as recently as January of this year.

Just from the data that WSOP has for Dao, he took home $51,174 from official WSOP events. Dao earned more from other circuit tournaments, winning $180,000-plus in total. His biggest win came in 2009, when he earned more than $117,000 in the Circuit Championship Event in Mississippi.

Meanwhile, United Airline stocks fell as United States and China social media erupted in outrage over the handling of the incident. United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL.N) shares fell by as much as 4.4 percent as outraged members of social media called for boycott of the airline, according to Reuters.