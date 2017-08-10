David Letterman to Interview Kim Jong-Un? Late-Night Host Back From Retirement in New Netflix Talk Show

Former late-night host David Letterman will come back from retirement with a new talk show on Netflix. Upon his return, he revealed that his dream interviews include Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.

Letterman told The Hollywood Reporter as a joke that he would ask the North Korean leader about his haircut if he is willing to be in his upcoming show. Turning serious, however, Letterman said that he is interested in Kim Jong-un's nuclear weapons.

"What does he want? They have a missile they think can hit Chicago — what's he pissed off at Chicago about?" Letterman asked.

With over three decades as a talk show host, Letterman has had thousands of celebrity and VIP guests on his show, including Trump. Letterman joked that he can have Trump back again on his Netflix program so he can "sign some papers and then have him leave the White House."

Netflix confirmed that Letterman will be joining the streaming site in a new talk show for an initial offering of six episodes. Netflix announced in a press release that the still-untitled series will be airing in 2018 and Letterman will be pre-recording each episode.

"David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can't wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in welcoming the late-night host into their backyard.

The 70-year-old comedian told the New York Times that a six-episode talk series sounds just about enough.

"[It] feels like exactly what I want at this stage of my life," he said.

Letterman started his talk show career hosting "The Late Night with David Letterman" from 1982 to 1993. He moved to CBS to do "The Late Show" until he announced his retirement in 2015. Stephen Colbert now sits on the chair Letterman left.