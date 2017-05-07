'Dawn of War 3' Hints, News: Tips to Win Every Game and Fly Through Combats With Ease

Following the release of "Dawn of War 2" in 2009, publisher SEGA has finally made "Dawn of War 3" available for gamers. It has received generally positive reviews since late April and the game is the first of the franchise from SEGA since it acquired Relic Entertainment back in 2013.

Sega/RelicA promotional photo for "Dawn of War 3."

"Dawn of War 3" is not the type of title that players can easily adapt to. It implements certain multiplayer online battle arena ideals differently and offers diverse actions, so it tends to become difficult for most players to understand. However, there are strategies that newcomers can use to win almost every game and fly through each combat with less difficulty.

The first and most important tip is to have a deep understanding of the core mechanics and tactical approaches of the game. Players can always choose to start with difficult levels but doing so only deprives them of learning anything. Reducing the difficulty of the game and slowing the pace down can give players a chance to understand what is happening and therefore come up with ways to improve their results.

Treating single player mode as a basic training ground for multiplayer battles also helps. Players can do this by replaying missions they have difficulty with so they can learn critical tactics and understand first-hand how their enemies move. Meanwhile, players who are not interested in the single player combats may start with the Space Marines multiplayer combat. This is the multiplayer faction that is easiest to understand because it features not just basic units but also good movement speed.

When it comes to maps, it pays to spread units out across all the existing control points. That way, players are able to capture more resources than their enemies can, hence outperforming them in resource gathering. Also, players should make sure that their units are secured at all times through regular retreating.

In other "Dawn of War 3" news, the first patch for the game will be available on May 8. The release of the first patch will be followed by a server tuning the following day, May 9.