'Days Gone' Gameplay News: Trailer Teases Survival Tactics

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Sony introduced a number of upcoming titles, one of which is the studio's big budget zombie game "Days Gone."

Youtube/MKIceAndFire Sony launched a new trailer for the upcoming survival horror game 'Days Gone'

During their press briefing, Sony shared a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming survival horror game. The new clip teases the adrenaline-inducing scenes from the game, which feature the mindless yet surprisingly fast flesh-eating zombies. In the world of "Days Gone," the pandemic has also affected animals. Like any zombie, these infected animals crave human fresh.

"Days Gone" is set two years after a global pandemic broke out, which turned most of humankind into zombie-like creatures called the Freakers. It follows the story of drifter Deacon St. John, an adrenaline junkie who prefers life in the open road. In this post-apocalyptic set up, players need to be resourceful to survive.

Gamers can build their own items and use any weapon in their battle against the Freakers, but they can also choose to hide in shrubs and behind rocks, among others. That works, too. And as seen in the trailer, vehicles such as motorbikes will be of great use to players, especially when it comes to avoiding enemies.

When the game was being showcased at the E3, the developers were asked about the factors that trigger the Freakers. "The time of day kind of drives the density of the Freakers and the humans — when they are out," the developers teased. "But also the weather," they added. Knowing the game's system will help players come up with a survival plan.

Deacon, however, will not only be up against zombies, but humans as well. In the trailer, he took on a camp to rescue a friend they were holding captive.

"Syphon Filter" creator SIE Bend Studio is developing "Days Gone."

Sony has yet to announce a release date for "Days Gone." More updates should follow.