'Days Gone' News: Sony Takes Down Leaked Video Showing Upcoming Game's Release Date

The leaked footage from Sony featuring the release date of "Days Gone" has been taken down.

Facebook/DaysGoneGamePS4Promotional image for Sony's upcoming survival horror game, "Days Gone"

When "Days Gone" was showed off for the first time, Sony took viewers to an exciting world filled with zombies aka Freakers. The game's release date was recently leaked online through a compliation video titled "The Hottest Trailers of E3" on YouTube. Gear Nuke was the first to reveal a screenshot from the footage showing the Dec. 29, 2017 launch date for "Days Gone."

Reports note that the footage has since been taken down by Sony. It has now been replaced with a new video and all clips from "Days Gone" have been removed as well. This means that the company either placed the wrong date and scrapped the clip entirely, or it is actually the official release date and Sony did not want to reveal that to the public yet.

Should Sony decide to aim for a holiday release, the game's reveal date would possibly fall at this year's PAX West conference, which will take place on Sept. 1 to 4.

Meanwhile, fans got to see a new part of the game during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The gameplay demo featured a character named Manny, who has been kidnapped, and protagonist Deacon St. John, who sets out on a mission to find him.

"We wanted to showcase our strategic sandbox combat, which is a fancy way of saying you can play the game how you want to play," said one Bend Studios member running the game's demo shown during the E3. "Depending on the dynamic systems, you basically have to strategize how you want to play."

This means that depending on the time a user plays, the wolves they saw in the media showcase may or not be in the same area. As a result, Deacon has the ability to approach the animals in a different way since the enemies will no longer be engaged with them.

"Days Gone" is being developed by SIE Bend Studio and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The upcoming game will be launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive.