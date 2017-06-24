'Days Gone' Will Feature an Array of Zombified Animals

Zombies have always been a popular concept in the world of gaming. The post-apocalyptic zombie-themed games have brought forth big names such as the "Resident Evil" franchise, "The Walking Dead," "Dying Light" and the most recent "Last of Us." Now, there is a new zombie-themed game that fans are dying to play: "Days Gone."

"Days Gone" will feature an array of zombiefied animals.

"Days Gone" follows almost the same narrative as most zombie-themed games. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, people establishing settlements in order to survive, people taking advantage of other people's desperation. It's definitely similar to other zombie games.

At first glance, one might say that "Days Gone" is just another "Last of Us," and while they may share the same features and qualities, it's still too early to make a proper judgment. Surely there will be several features that will distinguish the former from the latter.

According to GamesRadar, one of the things that could separate "Days Gone" from the rest would be with how they developed their zombies. Over the years, many kinds of zombies have been introduced by games. In "The Last of Us," players got to see the world swept over by a virus that turns humans into fungus-like zombies. In "Resident Evil," players were introduced to the standard mutated zombies caused by the T-virus. But in "Days Gone," SIE Bend Studio gave much of their focus on the behavior of their zombies rather than the appearance. In the game, the zombies, known as Freakers, are seen as an unstoppable force similar to that in the film "World War Z."

Not only that, in "Days Gone," people aren't the only ones affected by the virus. Animals too can be turned into flesh-eating monsters. With this, SIE Bend Studio has created an all-new undead eco system. A trailer released during the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2017 featured zombie wolves that can outrun motorcycles and a zombie bear, known as the Rage Bear, which is considered the equivalent of a "tank."

This isn't the first time animals were used in a zombie game but this is the first time that they were used to this extent.

"Days Gone" will be coming to the PS4 in 2018.