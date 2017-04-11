'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Nicole Deals With Scooter, Takes 'Desperate Measures'

The spoilers and synopsis for the April 11 episode of "Days of Our Lives" say Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will decide to face her problem caused by Scooter Nelson (Robb Derringer) and this will force her to take "desperate measures."

Facebook/daysofourlives 'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

Nicole is not having the best time being around her neighbor Scooter. Avid viewers of "Days of Our Lives" can recall that his wife, Hillary (Jennifer Landon), once opened up to her about Scooter's sexual fantasies and obsession with pornography. It did not take too long before he involves Nicole in that addiction.

While Nicole does not want anything to do with it, her well-kept secret will not help her. Scooter later on found out that she was in old pornographic material called "Misty Circle" where she was forced to perform sexual acts when she was still an adolescent.

Scooter uses it to continuously blackmail Nicole and tries to force her to do sexual activities for him. She does not want to be involved in any of it but now she feels completely trapped.

This week, spoilers hint at Nicole dealing with Scooter and trying to break away from her porn-addict neighbor's bizarre desires. However, it looks like her ordeal will not end in the April 11 episode because according to the April 14 synopsis (via TV Guide), Scooter will continuously "put pressure on Nicole." He is unaware, though, that she has something big up her sleeves.

On the other hand, more events await fans for this week's run of "Days of Our Lives." For one, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) are set to renew their vows.

Fans can recall that their relationship has been extra rocky lately, especially after Chad reignites the flame with his high school sweetheart, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). This week, it will continue to take a toll on Abigail and Chad's relationship despite the imminent renewal of vows.

According to reports, Abigail is having doubts on whether or not she should carry on with the ceremony even if she knows that Chad's heart does not belong to her completely.

Added to that, the April 12 synopsis (via TV Guide) hints that Chad will also find out that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is in love with Abigail, while Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) convinces Gabi that she should not give up on Chad just yet.

Meanwhile, the April 14 synopsis also mentions that Abigail and Chad's renewal of vows will take "a stunning turn."

"Days of Our Lives" runs from Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.