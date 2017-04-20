'Days of Our Lives' April 20 Spoilers: Julie Hospitalized After Intense Face-Off With Gabi

Fans are in for a very heart-pounding episode in this Thursday episode of NBC's daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Facebook/daysofourlives A promotional photo for NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

The upcoming episode of the soap opera series will feature Gabi (Camila Banus) and Eli (Lamon Archey) going on a memorable date, but not for a happy reason.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) has always been vocal about how much she wishes her grandson Eli to meet some other girl aside from Gabi. That's why when she spots them having a deep conversation while on a date, Julie ends up marching towards them and getting into a heated argument with Gabi while Eli is taking a phone call.

Spoilers reveal that by the time Eli returns, he will be stunned to see Julie suddenly keeling over. And what was supposed to be a romantic event between him and Gabi ends with him rushing his grandmother to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Tripp (Lucas Adams) will put himself in a tough spot at the Brady Pub with Roman (Josh Taylor). The situation looks like he could be in huge trouble, but fortunately, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) arrives and manages to bail him out of the possible danger.

Because of this, the bond between the stepmom and the stepson will slowly continue to grow. However, while this event will soften him a bit, it's going to take more time before he allows himself to become a part of the family again.

But Kayla won't be the only one making progress in her relationship with Tripp. He has also developed a soft spot for Jade (Gabrielle Haugh), and in the upcoming episode, spoilers tease that he will end up offering her a place to stay after she gets kicked out of the loft.

Across town, Steve (Stephen Nichols) will be giving Adrienne (Judi Evans) updates regarding his long-lost son. She will offer her support and insist that she will be there for Steve. However, big trouble supposedly looms ahead of them.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.