'Days of Our Lives' April 27 Spoilers: Danger Looms Ahead for Nicole Once Again

Fans are in for a very danger-infused episode in this Thursday's episode of NBC's daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Facebook/daysofourlives A promotional photo for NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

The upcoming episode of the soap opera series will be a roller-coaster ride. After enjoying a very brief period of peace and love with Brady (Eric Martsolf), danger looms ahead for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) once again. Tripp (Lucas Adams), on the other hand, is having a hard time with his relationship with the Johnson family.

Nicole was finally prepared to take a leap of faith and confess to Brady that she loved him too. They had spent the night together, seizing the opportunity to bask in their newfound passion. However, this happiness will not last.

According to the spoilers published by SoapHub, the deepening relationship between the two will be hampered by someone breaking into their home. And they will realize something very familiar about the intruder.

Meanwhile, Tripp still struggles with his relationship with the Johnsons, taking one step forward at first, but taking two steps back later on. Just when it looks like he's finally making progress with them, Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets controlling once again and pushes Tripp further away.

Fortunately, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is present to reel him back in. Spoilers tease that Tripp will be helping Kayla out with a medical emergency in the upcoming episode of the series.

Elsewhere, JJ (Casey Moss) is still working hard to make a name for himself with the Salem PD. He's been assigned a case and wants to do everything in his power to resolve it immediately, which is why he reaches out to Steve for more information.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), on the other hand, is determined to come between her grandson and Gabi (Camila Banus). She's so intent in separating the two that she even faked a heart attack to get Eli (Lamon Archey) away from her.

However, spoilers reveal that Julie's schemes may have been for nothing since Gabi and Eli will be sharing a kiss in the forthcoming episode.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.