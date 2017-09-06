'Days of Our Lives' Casting News: Bravo Stars Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson Set To Return In NBC's Series

Reuters/Fred Prouser Actress Lisa Rinna arrives at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California October 23, 2010. The ball benefits The Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. Rinna recently underwent surgery to reduce her silicone lip injections.

Bravo "housewives" are reportedly going back on the set of "Days of Our Lives" in the near future.

Entertainment Weekly recently revealed that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna will reprise her role as Billie Reed in one of the longest-running soap opera in Hollywood.

According to the report, Rinna will start filming for her upcoming episodes in the show this week, and it will be aired sometime in early 2018.

Billie was first introduced in 1992 as a cocaine-dependent professional singer who arrived in Salem to see his brother Austin Reed (Austin Peck). But after getting sober from her substance addiction, her life was caught in the middle of several controversies, including the return of her biological father Curtis Reed (Nick Benedict). She also learned that her biological mother is Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Fans of "Days of Our Lives" last saw Billie in 2013, when she decided to leave Salem for a new job in Europe. However, details about the reason why Billie will opt to go back to the city once again has yet to be revealed.

Rinna confirmed her return to the soap by re-tweeting the post of head writer Ron Carlivati.

Meanwhile, another report revealed that Rinna's co-star in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Eileen Davidson will also return to reprise her role as Kristen DiMera in "Days of Our Lives."

Kristen is known for stealing Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and Brady Black's (Eric Martsolf) unborn son, which she gave birth to in Italy and named Christopher. When the couple found out that they were the real parents of the child, they fought her for it until she was accidentally thrown out of a glass window by Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Since her body was never found, the people from Salem believed that she was already dead.

Details about Davidson's return to "Days of Our Lives" remains under wraps, but she is expected to appear in the soap in one of its upcoming episodes.

NBC airs the latest episodes of "Days of Our Lives" every weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EDT.