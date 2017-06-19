'Days of Our Lives' June 19-23 Spoilers: Tripp Plots Insidious Plan; Chloe Makes Shocking Decision

A dramatic week lies ahead for viewers of NBC's daytime soap opera series "Days of Our Lives."

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives)A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Spoilers for this week's episodes from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23 tease that Tripp (Lucas Adams) will be pulling off an insidious plan; people are getting closer to pinning down Deimos (Vincent Irizarry); Chad (Billy Flynn) will learn about Abigail's (Marci Miller) new marriage plans; and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will be revealing a very astounding decision.

This week, Tripp will be focusing on his scheme to take down Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). He will be following her at work until he gets a clear idea of her day-to-day activities in the hopes that he can use whatever he will learn to his advantage. Tripp will also be talking to Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) about the next stage of his plot against Kayla. Steve (Stephen Nichols), on the other hand, gets suspicious of Tripp's plans and will keep a close eye on him.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) will be monitoring Deimos with renewed hopes that a new lead in the Halo case could result in finally putting the latter in prison for good. At some point this week, Deimos will also get enraged over Sonny (Freddie Smith) taking over things at Titan, and spoilers tease that their intense battle will be taking a dangerous turn.

More drama is also coming to Salem. After Gabi and Chad sent up the last flare on the island on last Friday's (June 16) episode, the two of them will get caught in a compromising position following their decision to give in to their desire for each other. They make it back alive to the city, and Chad will come to learn that Abigail is going to marry Dario (Jordi Vilasuso).

Elsewhere, Chloe, despite how much she loves and adores Holly, will come to the decision that the little girls needs to be with her real mother. And so, in a surprising move, she will be giving Holly back to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) this week.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.