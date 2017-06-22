'Days of Our Lives' June 22-23 Spoilers: Gabi and Andre Clash; Deimos Plans His Revenge

For the remaining days of the week, viewers of NBC's soap opera "Days of Our Lives" will see a heated confrontation between Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and André DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), while Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) will start to make his move to get his revenge on a massive scale.

Gabi vs. André

It looks like Gabi's relationship with her high school sweetheart Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will find another bump along the way.

It can be recalled that Gabi tried to stay away from Chad even after he separated from his wife Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). However, getting stuck on an island with him did not help, and after a while, the old lovers found their way back and started accepting their feelings for each other. However, things will not be as fine as they want them to be.

Now that the castaways are back in Salem, Chad and Gabi were finally able to go out as a couple. However, this will not be easy for their family and friends to accept, except for Abigail who has repeatedly said she is happy for the two.

Spoilers for the June 22 episode of "Days of Our Lives" suggest that André, Chad's brother, will not be able to stop himself from calling out the two on their re-ignited relationship. Gabi will not let André's unsolicited comments go unchallenged, and it is the perfect recipe for an intense confrontation on Thursday.

Deimos Gets His Revenge

On Friday, June 23, one of the expected highlights will be Deimos' plan for revenge, and it looks like he will involve a number of people from Salem in it.

Previously in "Days of Our Lives," Deimos developed a romance with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). However, just like in most fictional stories, the bad guys rarely end up winning the person they like or love.

Later on in the show, Nicole developed a romance with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) which, naturally, did not sit well with Deimos.

This week, Deimos will seek revenge for the love he thinks he lost because Eric entered the picture.

According to spoilers, Deimos will start his revenge at a party by putting drugs in everyone's drinks. While Nicole and Eric are going to be among those affected by the drugs, the same report suggests that the lovers will still end up getting through it together.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.