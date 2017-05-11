'Days of Our Lives' May 11 Spoilers: Xander Prevents Nicole and Eric's Escape

Fans are in for a very exciting episode in this week's Thursday installment (May 11) of NBC's daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives)A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Spoilers for the upcoming episode tease that Eric (Greg Vaughan) will lend a hand to help Holly and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). With Eric taking the baby to safety, it will be up to Nicole to get the key they need in order to escape. With Xander (Paul Telfer) drunk and passed out, she will try to get the key away from her captor, but unfortunately, Xander wakes up and catches her in the act.

Eric will storm in to save Nicole, and a fight will break out. With Xander receiving help from one of his guards, this part of Eric's rescue mission will fail. While it is hinted that Nicole and Eric will have their freedom sooner or later, they will have to endure some more suffering at the moment.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will try to prevent Chad (Billy Flynn) from committing the terrible mistake of acquiring the amulet in Greece. However, their efforts will be for nothing since Chad will get the artifact anyway, only he will lie about it to Hope and his brother.

In Salem, spoilers claim that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will confront Victor (John Aniston) about her feeling that he has been playing favorites lately. Though Victor will try his best to quash Claire's concerns, it will prove difficult considering her volatile personality.

Theo (Kyler Pettis), on the other hand, will have a growing concern over Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) and Ciara's (Vivian Jovanni) relationship. Theo helped the two get together but he will come to regret the decision, and he will be outraged when he finds out that Wyatt is exploiting Ciara in some way. However, fans will end up wondering if Wyatt is really doing something detrimental to Ciara's well-being, or Theo is just experiencing a strong streak of jealousy.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.