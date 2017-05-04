'Days of Our Lives' May 4 Spoilers: Marlena Receives Upsetting News; Brady Continues to Fight for His Life

Fans are in for a very emotional and heart-stopping episode in this Thursday's (May 4) episode of NBC's daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives)A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

The upcoming episode of the soap opera series will be a highly emotional day for Marlena (Deidre Hall) when she receives an upsetting news about John (Drake Hogestyn), while Brady (Eric Martsolf) continues to struggle to live. Tripp (Lucas Adams), on the other hand, continues to suspect the circumstances behind Ava's (Tamara Braun) murder, doubting that Steve (Stephen Nichols) was the one who did it.

Spoilers tease that Marlena will panic as she attempts to contact John after she found out that Brady has been shot. John is on a dangerous mission, but she knows that he would want to know that his son's life is at stake. However, Marlena will have a hard time contacting John as he may be off the grid, which means it could be a while before he manages to make it to Brady's bedside.

Eric (Greg Vaughan), on the other hand, may feel another wave of guilt when he hears about what happened to Brady, and may blame himself for everything that happened to him. However, Brady will not care about any of that as he'll have an urgent request that he needs Eric to handle immediately.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Holly are taken hostage by Xander (Paul Telfer). In the upcoming episode, Nicole will attempt to escape and catch Xander by surprise. Unfortunately, her attempt will not succeed.

In Salem, Tripp will press Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for more information about Ava's murder. He detected some disturbing details on the police report, which has made him increasingly suspicious. Kayla's reaction to Tripp's interrogation will convince him that she is the one behind his mother's death. But he will keep this quiet for the time being, perhaps until his suspicions are confirmed.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.