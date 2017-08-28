'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: A Shocking Death and a Developing Relationship

Facebook/daysofourlives

For the past few weeks, the events over at "Days of Our Lives" have led fans from one drama to the next. Viewers of NBC's long-running soap has worried themselves over the consequences of Hattie's (Deidre Hall) current situation, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole's (Arianne Zucker) developing relationship, and Brady's (Eric Martsolf) growing jealousy. Spoilers for the week of Aug. 28 has revealed what to expect and fans are urged to prepare for a bumpy ride.

According to reports, the first things that fans will see on "Days of Our Lives" is Hattie playing the role of Marlena in an attempt to stop Paul (Christopher Sean) from searching for John (Drake Hogestyn). Paul will attempt to get some information from Marlena, unaware that it is actually Hattie. Unfortunately, her flimsy excuses and attempts will only lead to Paul's belief that something is definitely wrong.

On the other side of Salem, Eric will be saving Nicole from another disconcerting situation as he embarks on a mission to give her baby back. He will do something behind the scenes to convince the judge that Nicole deserves the custody that she has been fighting for. Eric will eventually pull through and Nicole will be given back her baby. Unfortunately for the duo, the circumstances will only pour fuel over Brady's worsening jealousy and he will decide that their developing relationship is a problem.

Meanwhile, further spoilers tease that Bryan Datillo's character, Lucas Horton, will wake up next to Anjelica Deveraux's dead body. This will reportedly set off a chain of events that will lead to a bigger storyline for Lucas. Right after he discovers the dead body, he will be calling on Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) for help. Although she will be understandably confused over the situation, she will trust that Lucas did not kill Anjelica.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m. EDT.