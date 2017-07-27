'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Abigail Caught in Dangerous Situation as Chad Confronts Dario

Facebook/daysofourlives 'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Abigail (Marci Miller) giving in to Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) after he threatens to expose Chad (Billy Flynn).

As previously reported, Abby discovered the truth regarding Dario's deception, but the latter is having none of it. Taking matters into his own hands, he shows her a photo that implicates Chad.

The July 27 episode of "Days of Our Lives" will find Abby and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) discussing what they should do next. And while Dario may have the upper hand, Abby will not be quick to accept defeat. However, he has everything planned out and all signs point to him winning.

Dario's lies, however, will be discovered by someone else - Gabi (Camila Banus) - who will then decide to reveal it all to Chad. Dario, having joined the witness protection program, will leave with Abby after she gives in. But Chad will arrive just in time to set things straight.

The confrontation will escalate as Abby attempts to keep everyone calm. Despite her best efforts, though, she will be the one in danger in the end.

Elsewhere, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will collect her things and pack them up as she expects to never get her job back. Thankfully, she will have Steve (Stephen Nichols) with her through it all. Steve will do his best to straighten things out and help his wife. The only problem is, he has no idea where to start.

Spoilers indicate, though, that Tripp (Lucas Adams) will not get away with his evil plot. The truth will eventually come out, which means Kayla may get reinstated in no time.

The drama is only getting more intense with each passing episode, and fans are undoubtedly looking forward to see what is next in store for the characters.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.