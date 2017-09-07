'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Andre Holds a Press Conference; Commissioner Raines to Murder Someone?

Facebook/daysofourlives 'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see more drama unfolding as Andre (Thaao Penghlis) heads a press conference and Commissioner Raines tries to kill a major character.

Spoilers reveal that Andre will do everything he can in order to regain his status at DiMera. He was not happy about finding Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) sharing a kiss.

The episode will feature Andre organizing a press conference and standing in front of everyone to make a surprising announcement. With Hattie (Deirdre Hall) posing as Marlena next to Andre, it can be assumed that more drama will take place. On the other hand, she has her own agenda. She is still out to exact her revenge against Andre.

But not everyone will be fooled by Hattie's game. Paul (Christopher Sean) is onto "Marlena." He has a gut feeling that his father will not just go missing without a trace.

Meanwhile, fans will have to say goodbye to Commissioner Raines, as Aaron D. Spears is making his final appearance as the character in the upcoming episode. It remains to be seen how Spears' character will be written out, though it has been said that he will attempt to murder Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) as part of his final story.

And while Spears is leaving, there will be some familiar faces coming back to "Days of Our Lives." On the Sept. 8 episode of the soap opera, Sheila (Tionne Watkins) will be back to wreak havoc. Another returning character is Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who will be appearing in the Sept. 15 episode of the show.

It can be recalled that Will was murdered two years ago. His death was negatively received by fans and critics alike. It is unknown how he survived the ordeal for him to come back, but fans are likely just happy to see him alive and well.

There will also be some guest appearances from Edd Hall, Sean Riggs, Jason Carlage and Brian Maierhofer. Hall is set to portray a newscaster on the Sept. 12 episode of "Days of Our Lives," while Riggs will be appearing in scenes at the Horton Center. On the other hand, Carlage will be playing a reporter, while Maierhofer will portray a character named Gil.

