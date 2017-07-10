'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Big Twist Should Be Expected About Deimos' Killer

Facebook/daysofourlives Who killed Deimos in "Days of Our Lives?"

Things remain to be as confusing as ever in "Days of Our Lives." Everyone is still trying to figure out who killed Deimos (Vincent Irizarry), and although police are holding JJ (Casey Moss) as the prime suspect, fans know that there is more to that than what meets the eye.

According to spoilers, the first immediate thing that is set to happen in "Days of Our Lives" this week is the fact that Sonny (Freddie Smith) will at first fail to convince Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) that he killed Deimos. Last week, fans saw Sonny struggling to sort out his memories as he was having intense flashbacks of the party and seeing a knife stuck in Deimos' chest. Apparently, memories are not enough of an evidence to release JJ as Commissioner Raines tells him that he should forget claiming to be a murderer.

However, the week will also feature an unexpected eyewitness: a waiter who will actually place Sonny at the scene. This will result to JJ finally being released, but spoilers also indicate that there is an even bigger twist on the story that no one may have expected.

Although Sonny may be pretty much convinced that he killed Deimos in a party hosted to honor survivors, there are a lot of people that the deceased villain has hurt. For one, there is Gabi (Camila Banus). Other spoilers indicate that she might be the actual killer as she has been on a downhill roll for a while now. This might be her biggest act in "Days of Our Lives," and if she is, then she really did a great job in making everyone suspicious of her.

However, there is also Nicole (Arianne Zucker). But considering the fact that she needs to get her baby back, fans really don't think she would risk it by going to jail for murder.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m. EDT.