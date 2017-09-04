'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Bonnie and Hattie Continue to Wreak Havoc

Facebook/daysofourlives A promotional image for NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

The cast of "Days of Our Lives" has been caught in a whirlwind of chaos in the past few weeks. Fans know that Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) are up to no good, and their plots have caused problems for everyone involved.

Recent spoilers have revealed that the episodes of the long-running soap for the week of Sept. 4 will see the results of the heightening tension that the pair has caused and how it will affect the rest of the cast of "Days of Our Lives."

According to spoilers, Anjelica's (Morgan Fairchild) death has allowed the duo to wreak havoc and do whatever they please. Bonnie's current obsession is to destroy Maggie's (Suzanne Rogers) marriage with Victor (John Aniston). Although she is attracted to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), fans will see her stick her charade as the cancer survivor Adrienne to get Justin (Wally Kurth) to herself. Elated as he is to get his Adrienne back, he will be spoiling Bonnie. However, she will be focusing her energy on Maggie by giving her some attitude.

Further reports suggest that Bonnie will eventually find something that can potentially ruin Maggie and bring her to light as a completely different person. The secret has not been revealed as of yet but it will definitely ruin Victor's image of her, which is Bonnie's prime objective. She is after his money, while also destroying his marriage with Maggie.

Considering Hattie's role in this charade, Bonnie's actions can affect her as well. Since they planned to impersonate Adrienne, if one or the other is exposed, both of them will go down. Until then, the cast of "Days of Our Lives" will have to hold on for as long as possible to see a mistake from the duo.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.