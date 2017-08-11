'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Brady Finds the Missing Amulet; Mayor Abe in Cuffs

Facebook/daysofourlives 'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will feature progress in the case of Deimos' (Vincent Irizarry) murder.

The Friday, Aug. 11, episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Brady (Eric Martsolf) going to Eric's (Greg Vaughan) room, where he will stumble upon some startling evidence. He will initially snoop around the room in order to prove that the latter was having an affair with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), but he will find something else: the missing amulet.

It remains to be seen how Brady will deal with the discovery of the missing amulet. He can turn it in and close the whole case, but he can also keep it to himself.

Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) will be at Salem PD admitting to a crime that he did not commit. Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) is not convinced that Chad did it, and the latter does not even remember having anything to do with Deimos' murder. Theo (Kyler Pettis) had already disposed of the picture that could incriminate Chad, which means all he has to do now is confess that he does not recall anything.

Sonny (Freddie Smith), on the other hand, will attempt to remember past events with Chad, but it is unknown if they will be successful in their endeavor. However, spoilers tease that Sonny will encounter an important memory, but fans will have to wait until Monday, Aug. 14, for the revelation.

Speaking of Monday's episode, a shocking turn of events will see Major Abe Carver (James Reynolds) getting cuffed by the police. It is no secret that Abe has been putting his life on the line for Salem since 1981, but the FBI have become convinced that Abe has something to do with Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and his crimes.

Abe will be arrested by Rafe (Galen Gering) with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) present as well. The entire ordeal will be particularly humiliating for Abe because the arrest will be made in public at Horton Square.

