'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Chad About to Risk it All for Abigail

Twitter/DaysofourLives A promo image for "Days of Our Lives," as featured on the NBC show's official Twitter handle.

"Days of Our Lives" returns this week on Thursday, Aug. 3, as Chad (Billy Glynn) finally sees what he needs to do to make it right for Abigail (Marci Miller), whose life hangs in the balance.

Abigail (Marci Miller) just scrapes through after surgery, and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) tells everyone that she's not still sure that Abby is finally saved. Meanwhile, Chad has planted himself on her bedside and refuses to leave.

In a rare moment, Chad tells Andre (Thaao Penghilis) that he wants to make thing right. Once Abigail recovers, he will take responsibility for everything that he felt was his doing, including turning himself in for the death of Deimos (Vincent Irizarry).

Even if it's still unsure if Chad did it, he feels guilty nonetheless, as Soap Hub previews. As Andre informs him, he could be the one responsible for Deimos' fate, an event that most people have blamed on his friend Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Meanwhile, Tripp (Lucas Adams) is still under the delusion that Kayla is responsible for his mother dying. He has vowed to make the doctor pay in any way that he can make it so.

It was Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) who put the notion in Tripp's head that Kayla killed his mother, Ava (Tamara Braun). To his disbelief, everything he did to discredit Kayla just does not work.

Chad, meanwhile, has finally come to terms with his feelings. Before all this happened, he has always been on the fence when it comes to Abigail or Gabi (Camila Banus). Sitting by her bedside, Chad confesses his love for Abby, hoping that she would hear his heartfelt message.

Instead, it will be Gabi who will witness this outpouring from Chad, much to her dismay. Will this be the end for Chad and Gabi? Fans can find out as "Days of our Lives" continues this Thursday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.