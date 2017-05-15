'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Chad Receives Awful News From Abigail

Someone's in for a rough week as long-running daytime soap "Days of Our Lives" continues today.

Facebook/daysofourlivesA promotional image for NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

This week will end up as the week Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will want to get over with as soon as possible, according to Soap Hub. First, he and Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) are at their vow renewal ceremony, of all places, when Abigail reveals the bad news. Abigail interrupts the rites to tell Chad that she wants to end things with him.

Next, Abigail explains that she's breaking up their relationship so that he can be free to pursue Gabi Fallon (Camila Banus). Despite the fact that Chad already made it clear to Abigail that she's the only one for him, she still insists on foisting Chad on to his best friend.

What happened in Greece was bad enough, with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Andre DiMera (Thaoo Penghlis) causing him all sorts of problems as he struggled to get the amulet. Last week's issue doesn't compare, however, to the bombshell that Abigail dropped on him about wanting a divorce.

Jennifer Deveraux (Melissa Reeves) is on Chad's side here, as she thinks Abigail is making a huge mistake that could push Chad too far. Abigail explains to her mom her decision to call for a divorce, much to her mother's anxious concern.

Meanwhile, Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) tries her hand at stirring up the lives of the Johnson family. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has just told her that effective immediately, Jade's finances are cut off. Is this her way of lashing out?

Jade tries to get back at Kayla by feeding Tripp's (Lucas Adam) suspicions that Kayla was responsible for the death of Tripp's mother. Will Jade's actions catch up to her?

Find out as "Days of Our Lives" continues on Monday, May 15, at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.

