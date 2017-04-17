'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers News: Chad Tries to Win Abigail Back

One of the highlights in this week's run of "Days of Our Lives" is going to be Chad DiMera's (Billy Flynn) persistent attempts to win back the heart of his wife, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller).

Abigail Lets Go of Chad

Fans of the long-time running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" will watch Chad chase after Abigail, who has recently decided not to proceed with their supposed renewal of vows.

Facebook/daysofourlives A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Things have been rocky between Chad and Abigail, especially with Chad's high school sweetheart, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), always being around them. Fans thought that a vow renewal ceremony would make things right. However, it faced an unlikely turn.

Fans saw Abigail last week reminiscing and finding clues that convinced her Chad deserves more than her. She discovered an old photo of her husband with a lovely note signed by Gabi. Abigail then concluded that it has always been Gabi who was meant to be with Chad, and that would have been the situation had she not entered the scene.

Chad Tries to Make Abigail Stay with Him

This week, however, the synopses for some episodes within the April 17 to 21 run of "Days of Our Lives" hint that Chad will be persistent in trying to win back Abigail and convincing her that she is who he really loves.

According to the synopses, fans of "Days of Our Lives" will continue to watch Abigail embark on "life-changing decisions" she recently made. On the Tuesday episode, spoilers have it that Chad will meet with Gabi to tell her what happened at the renewal of vows. However, he remains convinced that he needs to win back Abigail. By the end of the week, fans will continue to see his struggles as he "pulls out all the stops" just to get his wife back.

Gabi Finds New Chance at Love; Julie Doesn't Approve

On the other hand, spoilers have also suggested that it is going to be an interesting week for Gabi. For starters, even though she does not want to be tagged a "home wrecker," she knows she really loves Chad. Thus, hearing from him that he intends to pursue Abigail will still definitely sting.

To distract herself from how she feels, Gabi will try to pursue a potential new romance with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). However, it will not go so well either as Julie Olson Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will reportedly do whatever she can to make sure her grandson will not end up with Gabi.

"Days of Our Lives" airs from Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.