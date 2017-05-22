'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Ciara to Permanently Exit the Show This Week

Long-running CBS soap "Days of Our Lives" is about to shock the wits out of their fans with a few surprises and devastating news. The soap has had its ups and downs and "Days of Our Lives" shows no signs of stopping the tears for its upcoming episode to be aired this week. The soap is about to get more depressing and fans are advised to keep tissue boxes near.

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional picture for the series "Days of Our Lives."

In the previous episode of "Days of Our Lives," a number of things happened that preview what fans can expect for the next episode. Ciara (Vivian Jovanni) was shocked to find about Theo (Kyler Pettis) and Wyatt's (Scott Shilstone) betrayal; Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) were devastated to find out about Brady's (Eric Martsolf) condition; and Brady was giving up all hope for a recovery, especially after needing another heart transplant.

With so many things happening, fans are expecting "Days of Our Lives" to reach a new level of drama, heartbreak and bitterness. When it comes to Ciara, fans fears have been confirmed. Inquisitr reports that the actress behind the character is actually is saying the truth when Ciara announced her decision to leave the island. Jovanni is exiting the show and fans' hearts are breaking for the sheer fact that Ciara's storyline might actually be the most devastating yet.

From being kidnapped and raped, losing her father, falling in love with her boss and realizing too late that the love she was looking for was right beside her, Ciara has been through one heartbreak after another. Clinging to her mom has been her saving grace so far but with her decision to leave the island, how will her mom cope with the loss of her daughter? The turnout of the events will be aired on May 26 and fans are fervently wishing to delay it for a little while longer.