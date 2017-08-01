'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Dario Hernandez's Good-Bye and Dr. Marlena Evans' New Storyline

Facebook/daysofourlives "Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

If there is anything that "Days of Our Lives" is known for, it is the fact that the showrunners behind the long-running soap can introduce shocking twists and turns. Spoilers for this week reveal that the lives of Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deirdre Hall) are about to change as the story unfolds.

Last week, fans were not surprised to find that Dario was able to convince Abigail to stay in the marriage with him. Considering her desire to protect Chad, it was to be expected that she would get in witness protection program. Everything would have been smooth sailing for Dario if not for Chad who foiled his plan by getting in the way. In the most literal sense possible, Abigail's ex-husband was in the direct path of a car crash, forcing her to push him out of the way to save his life.

According to spoilers, Dario would feel inevitably guilty at the result of his actions, given that Abigail's life now hangs on a delicate balance. His solution is to desist by saying good-bye to Salem as Chad takes his position beside Abigail who is hospitalized for most of the week. Chad's decision to see her through her recovery will not come without consequence.

Further reports indicate that Abigail's situation will trigger an emotional high from Chad, who will end up confessing his undying love for her. Unfortunately for him, his current love interest, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), overhears his confession, confronts him about it, and consequently, ends the relationship. It is going to be a tough time for her, especially since she will seek to understand what her brother, Dario, has gotten himself into. "Days of Our Lives" will also see through Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) looking for Dario.

Meanwhile, Hall will be working double as she is scheduled to play the role of both Marlena and Hattie Adams. The storyline involves the latter taking over the life of the former, breaking it off with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and reconnecting with Marlena's ex-husband, Roman Brady (John Taylor). Marlena will be stuck in a mental institution, with everyone in Salem refusing to believe her situation.

"Days of Our Lives" airs every weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.