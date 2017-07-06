'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Deimos' Killer Could Be Sonny; Lani Discovers Groundbreaking Evidence

Facebook/daysofourlives "Days of Our Lives" to see the fate of JJ next week

When a person witnesses or experiences something traumatizing, the mind's automatic reaction is to repress and forget. This may be what happened to the cast who attended the party in the previous episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers indicate that Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will attempt to access Lani's (Sal Stowers) memories in hopes of clearing up JJ's (Casey Moss) name.

According to the spoilers, Lani will certainly attempt to recall the events at the party that led to the demise of Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). She will not be giving up on attempting to clear JJ's name, and next week, she is set to discover evidence that can greatly affect his case. As to what that might be, fans will have to wait until "Days of Our Lives" reveals the groundbreaking evidence that could either solidify JJ's crime or completely clear up his name.

Considering that everyone who attended the party was drugged to the point where they did things they may or may not remember, it is not a surprise for Sonny (Freddie Smith) to reveal that he recalls standing over Deimos' body. He confides to Paul (Christopher Sean), who urges him to keep his memories to himself until they find further information. "Days of Our Lives" might see Sonny as his uncle's killer or he might have been the only person who is actually responsible.

Meanwhile, given how the drug led Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) to share an intimate moment, the two find themselves in a situation that can either make or break their relationship. Eric will be pursuing Nicole, who is leaning toward forgiveness despite the rage she feels for him.

Fans of "Days of Our Lives" are also worried about Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering). She is hesitating as she is unsure if she is ready to take the next step in the relationship with him. However, spoilers indicate that she will eventually accept his proposal. As to whether or not they will end up in the altar, fans will have to wait and see.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. on NBC.