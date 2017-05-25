'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Deimos on the Edge of Being Incarcerated

A truckload of drama is about to hit the Johnson family in the next episode of "Days of Our Lives." Sources say that the episode will feature a number of things including Sonny's (Freddie Smith) maturity, Xander's (Paul Telfer) arguably noble act, and Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) tight grasp on the possibility that she'll be able to put Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) away for a very long time.

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional picture for the series "Days of Our Lives."

According to Soap Hub, the next episode of "Days of Our Lives" will reveal that first, Kayla's (Mary Beth Evans) life is in danger. Joey (James Lastovic) will learn that Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) sabotaged his date and that Deimos is at risk of being incarcerated. Aside from that, it looks like the show is about to focus on Sonny's decision to take over Titan Industries.

Seeing that Deimos is a criminal who can't tell right from wrong, spoilers say that Sonny will decide to call Victor (John Aniston) to reveal what he knows about his uncle. As a result, Sonny will suggest that he's ready to take the role of being Titan Industries' next CEO. Although he doesn't seem ready to some fans, it looks like Sonny understands the implications of such a title and is ready and willing to accept the challenge.

Kayla, on the other hand, has quite a list of things to do. First is to get pampered by her husband before informing Joey of Jade's sabotage. Her life will also be in danger seeing as Tripp (Lucas Adams) is completely convinced that Kayla killed Ava (Tamara Braun) and has no intention of letting up on his threats.

Considering how these scenarios don't seem favorable to Kayla except for her husband's sudden decision to help her relax, the next episode of "Days of Our Lives" may get complicated for the Johnson family.

The next episode of "Days of Our Lives" will air on May 25.