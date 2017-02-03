'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Deimos Points a Gun at Gabi as Jennifer Plots to Destroy the Orwell Device With Drew

The next episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see more drama unfurl as Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) descends into madness and threatens Gabi (Camila Banus) with a gun.

According to Soap Hub, the Feb. 3 episode of the long-running soap opera will find Gabi in a dangerous position as Deimos holds her hostage. Deimos wants the Orwell device, knowing that it is a valuable item that has so much potential. Desiring the device for himself, he will endanger Gabi's life and threatens to shoot her should Chad (Billy Flynn) refuse to hand over the Orwell device to him.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Chloe's (Nadia Bjorlin) friendship continues to deteriorate. The upcoming episode may even see the two girls getting physical as their disagreement erupts. After breaking things off with Deimos, Nicole wants Holly back, but Chloe will not budge. Chloe has grown rather fond of Holly, and the fight for custody will undoubtedly result in someone getting hurt.

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), on the other hand, will put her own plan into motion. She wants to get rid of the Orwell device and she will need the assistance of Drew (Charles Shaughnessy) to do that. Drew was the mind behind the Orwell device, and ever since Andre (Thaao Penghlis) stole it, the hard drive has been causing a lot of trouble. Several crime families are after the Orwell device, and that will put everyone at risk. And while Jennifer knows getting the story published will be huge for her, she may reconsider the decision given how important it is.

Finally, Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Eduardo (A Martinez) will share a nice moment. Kate will discover what happened to Dario, which will result in her trying to comfort Eduardo. It remains to be seen if Kate and Eduardo's relationship will improve after this, but fans of the pair are surely hoping for the best.

