'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Eli Gets Closer to Lani; Chad Furious as Abigail Spends Time With Other Men

This week, fans of "Days of Our Lives" will find out if there is a chance for Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) to get closer to Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) is starting to spend time with other men and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be furious.

Twitter/@nbcdaysA still from "Days of Our Lives" with Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Eli Gets Closer to Hospitalized Lani

Lani has been in a bad condition since her last and successful pursuit of the high-profile criminal, Snake. To get through her mission, she went undercover but was forced to take several doses of the illegal substance called Halo.

While she was able to get rid of some of the drugs by throwing up, it was not enough to keep it from harming her body. She was then sent to the hospital. This week, fans will continue to see her suffering from withdrawal.

Amid her bad condition and suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms, Eli will drop by to check on her. According to spoilers, this might actually be the start of something romantic between the two.

While Eli has been romantically linked to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), they are yet to establish that their relationship is something serious. Thus, there is still a chance for Eli to fall for Lani if he pursues it.

Chad Finds Abigail with Dario and Thomas

"Days of Our Lives" is full of complicated love affairs, and the epitome of that kind of relationship on the show is the one that Chad and Abigail share.

While Abigail has already made it clear in previous weeks that she wants to pursue a new life with a sense of independence and would like to see Chad with Gabi, her former husband is persistent that he wants to stay with Abigail.

However, Abigail is heading to a completely different direction. She is now beginning to plan a life without Chad and that includes spending time with other people around her.

It is no secret that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is in love with Abigail. Spoilers suggest that he is not wasting time now that Abigail is single. He will ask her out for a meal, though he tries not to call it a date, and she agrees.

On "Days of Our Lives'" May 8 episode, Chad will accidentally find Abigail out with Dario. Thomas, Chad's baby with Abigail, is also with them. Naturally, Chad will be furious as he probably feels that it should be him spending time with Abigail and their baby.

Chad might eventually conclude that a part of Abigail wants to be with Dario too and that is why she has resolved to be free of her relationship with Chad.

"Days of Our Lives" runs from Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.