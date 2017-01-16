'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers for January 17–20, 2017: Brady Finally Confronts Chloe

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This week on "Days of Our Lives," there will be good days for some characters while there will also be bad days for those who will try to raise chaos in their families.

Twitter/Days of Our Lives The cast of 'Days of Our Lives'

On Tuesday's "Days of Our Lives," Hope (Kristian Alfonso) finds hope in Eric (Greg Vaughan) as the latter has finally been set free. Eric will immediately rush to Hope so she can also escape. Will his efforts be worth it?

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 16–20 further reveal that Gabi (Camila Banus) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will start suspecting that there's something fishy going on. They will suspect that Dario (Jordi Vilasuso), Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) may be planning something big to further spread conflict within the clan.

The remaining episodes for the week will see Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) being confronted by Brady (Eric Martsolf). It has yet to be revealed if she will finally reveal everything that she knows about Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) making a threat to a character whose identity is still a mystery.

Other spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" reveal that in the process of chasing Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) around, Steve (Stephen Nichols) will, unfortunately, get himself shot. It's a rather unfortunate time since he will share a sweet moment with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) before the shooting happens.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker), on the other hand, will find herself in an awkward situation while waiting for Justin (Wally Kurth) to get her out of prison. Nicole will have an unexpected visitor. The visitor's identity is expected to be divulged this week on "Days of Our Lives."

Brady's confrontation with Chloe is expected to be the biggest cliffhanger in this week's episodes. "Days of Our Lives" is a series known to carry on with its cliffhangers for some time. However, it is expected that the information Chloe has that Brady wants to know will most likely be unveiled next week.

"Days of Our Lives" airs every weekday on NBC. Stay tuned for more spoilers.