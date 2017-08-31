'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers for the Week: Claire and Theo to Get Into an Argument; Two Characters to Return this Fall

Facebook/DaysOfOurLives "Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

This week on NBC's longest running soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," viewers are going to see Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Theo (Kyler Mackenzie Pettis) go through an issue in their relationship.

According to spoilers from TV OverMind, Claire is going to ask Theo if Tripp (Lucas Adams) could move in with them, which is an idea that he may not like. While she thinks that it is merely helping out someone who has nowhere else to go, Theo does not think that having another man living with them will do good to their relationship.

Will they end up having a big fight over this? Theo is also said to be dealing with his frustrations towards Abe (James Reynolds).

Meanwhile, according to the Aug. 31 episode synopsis, other things that viewers can expect, involve Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) opening up to Valerie (Vanessa Williams) about the issues she is going through with Steve (Stephen Nicholes), Brady doing some dirty work for Nicole (Arianna Zucker), and JJ (Casey Moss) and Lani (Sal Stowers) taking a break to enjoy each other's company.

In other news, there are reports that Alison Sweeney's character, Sami, could return to "Days of Our Lives" this fall and play an important role in a number of storylines. Chandler Massey's Will is also set to come back to the show in September, and it is said that Sami will be deeply involved in finding out the truth about who put Will through a horrific experience.

It can be recalled that he was killed by Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), or so it seemed. There are rumors that it was just a doppelganger and that the real Will is still alive.

This does not seem surprising because this sort of already happened before, when Susan (Eileen Davidson) thought that the father of her baby was someone else, but it was really just crime boss Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) in disguise.

Fans will have to wait for more updates to find out what happens next in "Days of Our Lives," which airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.