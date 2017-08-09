'Days of our Lives' Spoilers for the Week: Steve and Kayla at Opposing Ends Due to Tripp and Joey

nbc.com Estranged couple Kayla and Steve clash because of their sons on the next episode of "Days of Our Lives."

More exciting scenes are coming on the next episodes of "Days of our Lives" this week.

According to reports, another feud is brewing between Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) because of their sons.

Spoilers reveal that in the episode that will air on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Kayla and Steve's son Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) will confess to his half-brother Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) that he was the one responsible for Ava's (Tamara Braun) death when the latter was threatening Kayla's life.

But even if Joey becomes determined to pay for his crime, this will still cause him more trouble with Tripp. In turn, the on-again, off-again couple Kayla and Steve will clash with each other as they both try to protect their sons.

Spoilers also reveal that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) might possibly break out of Statesville prison facility with the help of Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall). This could be her way of putting Anjelica Deveraux's (Morgan Fairchild) plot for revenge in another level. However, it could also mean that more chaos could be expected now that Bonnie and Hattie are working together.

Also, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) is doing everything to get his son Sonny (Freddie Smith) out of prison for a crime that he has no knowledge of. But can a confession from Justin in the upcoming episode affect the father-and-son relationship?

Other reports reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will try to rekindle their romance on the Aug. 10 episode of the long-running soap opera. However, things may not turn according to plans.

The final episode of "Days of Our Lives" for the week is also expected to end with a major surprise after Marlena Evans (Hall) finally wakes and finds herself trapped.

NBC airs all the episodes of "Days of Our Lives" weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT.