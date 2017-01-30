'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Setting the Stage for Major Confrontations

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This week, Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" will be full of intense confrontations as the characters continue to play tug of war.

Howard Wise/NBCA promotional still from "Days of Our Lives" episodes for this week

The week will begin with a tense face off between Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) as the former hopes to finally get her baby back from the latter.

However, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers for this week suggest that Chloe will further put Nicole on edge by refusing to do so. She has even begun nursing the baby as if she was her mother.

Belle (Martha Madison) is not at all happy about how Chloe is acting toward Holly's mother. More importantly, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers suggest that the latter did something to Holly that the former does not approve of.

The powerful "Days of Our Lives" week will continue with Eric (Greg Vaughan), who goes to Salem to pick up medicine for Hope (Kristian Alfonso), who is being hunted by the police. While doing so, he runs into someone from his past.

That person is none other than Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), who learns about what Eric is up to. This had her believing that he is not the same man he knew in the past.

Things will get even more extreme and deadly in "Days of Our Lives" as the week goes on with Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) taking drastic measures to retrieve the all-important Orwell chip from Chad (Billy Flynn).

He gives him no other choice but to give it, because Gabi's (Camila Banus) life is on the line. Although Deimos might end up getting it, Jennifer has cooked up something to destroy Orwell as suggested in the "Days of Our Lives" spoilers for the Feb. 3 episode.

As all this happens, fans will also get to watch Kate (Lauren Koslow) make an attempt to comfort Eduardo (A Martinez), who continues to worry about Dario (Jordi Villasuso).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC.