'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers for This Week: Secrets and Truths Come Out

"Days of Our Lives" fans have an exciting week to look forward to as secrets will come out and lives will be endangered. Here are the spoilers for the week of July 24 to 28.

Spoilers reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) will be compelled by Gabi (Camila Banus) to confess. Something tells her that somehow Abigail (Marci Miller) is involved. But when he does tell Gabi the truth, it opens a can of worms and a fight will take place.

As for Abigail, she will learn from Kate (Lauren Koslow) that Dario has not exactly been truthful about his citizenship. Abigail married Dario because he led her to think that he was going to get deported. Now armed with the truth, she will go confront him about this lie. However, things will take a turn for the worse. Dario will threaten to implicate Chad, and Abigail will have no choice but to save the latter, which may end up endangering her life.

Meanwhile, Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) will work together to get revenge on the people who have turned their backs on them. It remains to be seen what sort of plan they have up their sleeves, but it is clear that they are determined to accomplish their goal.

Fans will also see Brady (Eric Martsolf) concocting his own plan to reconcile Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Eric (Greg Vaughan). However, she may not be entirely on board with it. Brady just wants Eric to stay away from Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Steve (Stephen Nichols), on the other hand, will learn the truth about Tripp's (Lucas Adams) intentions. Steve will be one step closer to uncovering how Tripp is out to get Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Finally, Theo's (Kyler Pettis) secret will also come out, as Abe (James Reynolds) discovers the truth. The former is now with DiMera Enterprises, and the latter will not be too happy about his son joining them.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.