'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: JJ Gets Arrested Over Deimos' Murder; What Happens Next?

NBC/Howard Wise A promotional image for NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Things go from bad to worse for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) on this week's "Days of our Lives." In the next episode, JJ is taken into custody for allegedly killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

Many viewers were left stunned on Thursday, June 29, by the death of Victor's (John Aniston) paternal half-brother, Deimos. The latter's body was discovered by Gabriella Josephina "Gabi" Hernandez (Camila Banus), sitting on the windowsill behind the curtains.

After removing Deimos' body, Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) said everyone in the room was a suspect and that the killer would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

When blood was found on JJ's sleeve, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) had a flash of him attacking Deimos. Therefore, Commissioner Raines brought JJ to the station to get the blood tested. The test results came out, confirming that the blood on his sleeve belonged to Deimos. But is he really the real killer?

As Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) hypnotizes JJ, he recalls attacking Deimos, but he cannot remember actually stabbing him with that knife. Hence, JJ will seek the truth and will try to remember whether he really had any involvement in Deimos' death.

In the July 4 episode, Nicole Stella Walker (Arianne Zucker) gets caught in a lie, thanks to Eric Roman Brady II (Jensen Ackles). What exactly this is and how will it affect the entire plot going forward remains obscure.

In addition to that, Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) makes a confession to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) about Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), while Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) plans a special surprise for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

To make things more interesting, the July 6 episode will feature Marlena hypnotizing Lani so that she will be able to recall memories from the night of Deimos's murder. Lastly, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) confronts Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about her marriage to Andre DiMera (Thaoo Penghlis).

"Days of our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.