'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers News: John and Marlena's Reunion May Happen Soon

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) have been linked together inside "Days of Our Lives" for decades now, and while their relationship has not always been peaceful, it seems like better days are ahead for the two.

First off, it is worth taking a look back into the history shared by John and Marlena to understand just how deep their bond is.

Facebook courtesy of Days of Our Lives John and Marlena could soon be together once again inside 'Days of Our Lives'

As the Days of Our Lives Wiki details, the relationship that these two share reaches way back into the past.

Numerous challenges have been thrown at them as well, with several individuals suddenly entering the picture and causing all kinds of turmoil for the couple.

The two of them have even been apart at different points in the past, with all kinds of reasons leading to their temporary separations.

Their relationship has been an interesting one to say the least, but the latest "Days of Our Lives" spoilers are hinting that good days may once again be waiting for John and Marlena.

A recent report from Celeb Dirty Laundry notes that both a mysterious letter and a phone call will eventually lead Marlena back to John. Once that happens, fans of the couple may be delighted by numerous joyous events that stem from the couple's long awaited reunion.

John and Marlena's relationship will apparently even get to the point that they may soon decide to get married again.

Still, fans may not want to let their guards down completely just yet when it comes to the two. History shows that trouble usually finds this couple and the aforementioned report notes that there may once again be new issues that John will be forced to deal with.

More news about John and Marlena's reunion as well as the other events that may happen inside "Days of Our Lives" should be made available soon.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.