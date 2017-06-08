'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Judge Delivers Nicole's Verdict; Paul Threatens Sonny's Life

NBC's daytime soap opera series "Days of Our Lives" will not be airing this Thursday, June 8, and on Friday, June 9. The show will return the following week, starting on Monday, June 12, until Friday, June 16.

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives)A promotional photo of NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Spoilers hint that exciting storylines will be covered by the daytime drama series next week, and that serious revelations will be coming up that will stun and entertain the show's loyal viewers.

According to the spoilers published by Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will be facing the music in the week to come. She knew the risks of kidnapping Holly, and in the end, it did not pay off because of Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) and Xander (Paul Telfer). Now, she is set to appear before a judge, and she could be looking at a lengthy imprisonment for abducting an infant.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will not be happy with the way things turned out, and after an emotional conversation with Eric (Greg Vaughan), she will slightly change her stance on the issue. While she won't be giving up Holly, she will also try to prevent Nicole from going to jail. And so, in the episodes to come, the audience will get to see Chloe defending Nicole and convincing the judge to let her off with community service.

Elsewhere, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Abe (James Reynolds) are in for a shock of their lives when they find the tape that Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) had recorded of Theo (Kyler Pettis) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Fans of "Days of Our Lives" can also expect terrifying moments next week, involving Sonny (Freddie Smith) and the rest of the boys, if NBC's preview for the upcoming episodes are any indication.

Paul (Christopher Sean) will be seen holding a knife against Sonny's throat, threatening to end his life. Chad (Billy Flynn) and JJ (Casey Moss) will find themselves in a tight spot, as they could worsen the situation if they risk firing their weapons.

Spoilers reveal that Sonny will not meet his demise next week, but he will not come out unscathed from the incident either.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.