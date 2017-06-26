'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: June 26 Episodes Feature Chaotic and Romantic Events

Set in the infamous town of Salem, "Days of Our Lives" is about to treat its fans with a long and thrilling ride for the week of June 26. Spoilers reveal action, shocking revelations, and more. Here's what to expect from "Days of Our Lives."

Facebook/daysofourlives"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Considering how Nicole is slowly coming into terms with the fact that Holly is now in foster care, fans can expect Dr. Dan to pay her a visit. She will also be working with Eric again because of the community service that she was sentenced with. She was assigned to Horton Center where Eric works as a supervisor. In the later episodes, he and Nicole will be sharing a kiss under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug, courtesy of Deimos.

Speaking of the "Days of Our Lives" villain, he manages to drug not just the aforementioned couple but also everyone who attended Julie's celebration party for the survivors and rescuers of the Greek Island incident. Deimos disguises himself as a waiter, and in doing so, manages to spike the drinks with Halo. This sets off a chain of events that "Days of Our Lives" June 26 will dedicate to breaking down.

First off, aside from Nicole and Eric's moment, Chad and Abigail participate in the same hallucination that involves a wedding ceremony. They exchange vows just as Rafa decides to propose to Hope. Somewhere in the chaos, Eli and Lani also share a kiss, and according to other sources, the latter will feel guilty about the incident as well as implicating JJ for the murder of Deimos.

Deimos' demise is witnessed by Gabi, who stumbles on him being stabbed to death. As a result of the unexpected turn of events, everyone in the party is considered a suspect for the crime until Lani helps the detectives narrow it down to JJ. The week's episodes will also feature an intense and physical fight between Anjelica and Adrienne.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EST on NBC.