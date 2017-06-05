'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Lani and JJ Learn Terrifying Story About Island; Paul Becomes Violent

In this week's run of NBC's "Days of Our Lives," Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will discover a terrifying piece of history about the island that likely has something to do with why Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) loses his mind and becomes violent.

Facebook/daysofourlivesPromotional picture for the series "Days of Our Lives."

It can be recalled that one of the recent major events in "Days of Our Lives" was a plane crash that caused several characters getting stuck on an island. As expected, it resulted to several twist and turns; and this week, it will lead to something terrifying and mysterious.

According to spoilers, JJ and Lani will discover that there was a mysterious event experienced by another group who got stranded on the same island before. While spending some time together, the two will find a diary where it was written that one of the castaways before them killed his wife after a mosquito bite caused him to lose his mind.

Ironically, the deadly island mosquitoes will choose to bite one of the nicest persons in their group of castaways — Paul. As he starts to lose his grip over his mind and emotions, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will try to help him snap out of it.

However, this will only agitate Paul even more, which causes him to stab Eli. Paul slashes Eli's arm as the latter subsequently runs away from his group. Tension rises further as the characters soon realize Eli has gone missing after the violent confrontation.

Though it would be easy to hate Paul considering the events that will unfold this week, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers say Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be on Paul's side and suggest that while they wait for help, the other castaways should just restrain him for his and everyone's safety.

Meanwhile, before Eli goes missing, there are also hints that he will help Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) realize she has to go after her real feelings for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

It can be recalled that in the past couple of weeks on "Days of Our Lives," Eli and Gabi were developing a romantic relationship. However, getting stuck on an island has probably helped Eli realize that Gabi really loves Chad and will help her decide that she should stop denying it. Several photo spoilers hints at Chad and Gabi getting closer again.

This week, "Days of Our Lives" will only air from Monday, June 5, to Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.