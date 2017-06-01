'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Lani and JJ to Solve the Mystery of the Skull

A new mystery looms in NBC's long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will attempt to uncover the mystery behind a skull they stumble upon on the island where Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is being detained.

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional picture for the series "Days of Our Lives."

In this Thursday's episode, Lani and JJ will on a picnic. While everything will appear to be going so well, their seemingly perfect day will get disrupted when they come across a skull. The pair is expected to solve the mystery behind the skull.

In the same episode, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be shown being stubborn as ever. He cannot seem to part with the amulet that, apparently, has been the cause of all their terrible luck. His inability to get rid of the unlucky charm, however, does not come as a surprise since it cost him a fortune.

As for Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller), this law-abiding citizen will be disappointed when she finds out that the friend she helped out does not share her enthusiasm for the law. She will realize that there is more to Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilauso) than what meets the eye.

Another character who might hate the law as much as Dario is Nicole, who is being incarcerated for taking her own daughter and then hitting the road. To recap, it was not smart of her to return to Salem just to bid Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) goodbye.

On a different note, Ciara has reportedly been recast. The actress is expected to appear on the show soon. An audition clip of an actress named Brianna Chomer was posted on Vimeo but has been taken down. She seemed to be auditioning for a character named Mia which, as reports say, is code for Ciara. This has yet to be confirmed, so fans should take this with a grain of salt.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.