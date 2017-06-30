'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Lani Implicates JJ in Deimos' Murder

The previous episode of "Days of Our Lives" was a surprising and horrific one as well, as Deimos' reign in Salem has finally ended. However, spoilers suggest that as the story progresses in the following days, fans will witness more fallout from the incident that took place at the Martin House.

"Days of Our Lives" started the week off with one of the biggest confrontation scenes on the show yet, as Adrienne and Anjelica engaged in a heated argument that turned physical. The following days also saw a hodgepodge of events taking place - from a huge shindig to the sharing of a passionate kiss, to someone going through some bad times, and death.

On June 29, Gabi had the biggest surprise of her life when she discovered the lifeless and blood-stained body of Deimos at the Martin House, just a few moments after the Halo incident. That gave the Salem police department a surprising new murder case to solve.

Fans of the series know just how much the characters in the show hated Deimos. However, considering how powerful he was when he was alive, it will be hard to figure out who among them might have lost control to kill their major adversary. The morning after Deimos' body was found, Raines arrived at the scene and told everyone that they were all suspects to the crime.

The spoilers for the June 30 episode suggest that following the incident, Lani will find herself going through some very tough times. Aside from having a guilty conscience after kissing Eli, she will also reportedly feel bad for accusing JJ of killing Deimos. Rumor has it that he will face a lot of troubles in the upcoming episode due to Lani's baseless accusations, and the latter will be filled with remorse because of it. As JJ tries to defend himself, he will seek the truth and will try to remember whether or not he actually had any involvement in Deimos' death.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EDT on NBC.