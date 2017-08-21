'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Love Is in the Air on the Long-Running Soap

Facebook/daysofourlives "Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

The cast of "Days of Our Lives" has been through a lot in the past few months. While all the drama between the couples is going down, the whole of Salem is also busy looking for whoever murdered Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). This week, spoilers indicate that there is a lot in store for the long-running soap. But if there is one that is for sure, it would be that romance is definitely in the air.

According to spoilers, Sonny (Freddie Smith) was previously tormented at the fact that he might have killed Deimos. In the past few weeks, he has struggled with the knowledge, and now that he is finally free, this week's episodes of "Days of Our Lives" will see through a celebration between him and Paul (Christopher Sean). What better way to celebrate than for Sonny to ask a very important question to him. Although the marriage proposal will be delayed by quite a few circumstances, fans would be relieved to know that Paul will eventually say yes to Sonny's question.

Meanwhile, good things will happen to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). According to further reports, she will soon be attending a custody hearing for baby Holly, who was previously given up to foster care after the judge deemed her incapable of taking care of her daughter. Fans believe that she will eventually win custody, but of course, "Days of Our Lives" will be making things complicated through a few of her memories where she sees that she was, in fact, stuck in a struggle with Deimos. Furthermore, she recalls having held the knife that will eventually kill him.

Although it is not for sure that Deimos' killer is Nicole, there is a good chance that this might shake a few things in her life including her relationship with Brady (Eric Martsolf). In the meantime, aside form Sonny and Paul, Abigail (Marci Miller) will also be saying yes to Chad (Billy Flynn).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m. EDT.