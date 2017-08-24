'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Nicole Remembers What She Did to Deimos; Lani Is Pregnant But Who's the Father?

Facebook/daysofourlives 'Days of Our Lives' airs weekdays on NBC.

In the next episode of "Days of Our Lives" on Thursday, one of its interesting plots will involve Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), who will finally remember what she did to Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Meanwhile, an upcoming storyline says Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will get pregnant. However, finding out who the father is can be quite tricky.

Conflicts never end in NBC's long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives." In fact, every character is caught up in their own web of dilemmas, and this Thursday's episode is no exemption.

For one, fans will find Nicole recollecting what happened between her and Deimos back at the time when she got high on Salem's infamous Halo drugs. As soon as she remembers she ended up killing Deimos, spoilers say Nicole will immediately tell Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) the truth.

Because of his love for Nicole, Brady will not be upset when she comes clean. In fact, he will advise her not to tell anyone about it and even discourages her from confessing to the Salem Police Department.

Nicole is not only afraid of losing her freedom. More importantly, she fears that if the authorities learn about what she did, her precious daughter Holly might be taken away from her.

However, she will also have to deal with her conscience and becomes extremely anxious about keeping her secret. Another person she thinks she can confide in is her former lover Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The question now is whether Eric will figure out what happened all by himself or if Nicole will voluntarily tell him about Deimos.

On the other hand, reports have it that a scene for a "future storyline" was recently leaked and revealed that Lani will get pregnant. However, she has been romantically involved with not just one person lately, which poses the possibility that either JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) or Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) could be the father of her baby.

