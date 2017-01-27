'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Nicole Will Confront Chloe about Holly

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is determined to become part of her daughter's life in the upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives."

Facebook/daysofourlivesNicole will get out of prison in the next episode of "Days of Our Lives."

The synopsis (as seen on TV Guide) for the Jan. 27 episode reveals that Nicole is prepared to beg Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to give Holly back to her. She is in jail at the moment, but it is only a matter of time until she gets out. Justin (Wally Kurth) is expected to post her bail. While Nicole believes she can convince her former friend to let go of the baby, her fiancé Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) has a different plan. He may resort to using force and it will likely cause more problems for Nicole.

Nicole's predicament is slowly getting worse. She is still confused about what she truly wants. While she has no plans to give up on Holly, she also wants to hold on to Deimos.

According to TV Over Mind, this dilemma will plague her for some time. Nicole has always wanted a child. She may even be prepared to break off her engagement just for Holly. If this happens, how will Deimos react? Will he still help Nicole in convincing Chloe?

Meanwhile, Deimos will also be busy revealing the truth to Victor (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). He will finally tell them that Holly is actually Daniel's (Shawn Christian) daughter.

Elsewhere, Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) will tell the gang that Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) may be alive. Rafe (Galen Gering) and the others will have to carefully plan their next move. Marlena (Deidre Hall) thinks she is the perfect bait to flush Stefano out from wherever he is hiding. She knows he will come after her because of what happened to Kristen (Eileen Davidson).

While Rafe, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) believe that Marlena's plan will work, Paul (Christopher Sean) will not think so. He thinks it is too dangerous for her, but his words will fall on deaf ears. Will everything work out according to plan, or will Stefano prove to be too smart for the group?

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EST on NBC.